Former Blue Jays Pitcher Spencer Turnbull Signs With NL Contender
As the Toronto Blue Jays get set to start up the second half of the season, a recently released player has signed with a National League contender.
It was a fantastic first half of the year for the Blue Jays. The team was able to enter the All-Star break with the best record in the American League East, and they are hoping to win the division and make the playoffs.
However, while the team has had success, there are some areas they will likely try to upgrade before the trade deadline.
One of those areas is the pitching staff.
The starting rotation could certainly use another arm to help provide some depth and insurance for the unit. Furthermore, injuries have started to pile up for the bullpen, potentially creating a need there as well.
In June, Toronto gave right-hander Spencer Turnbull a shot to prove himself with a few outings. However, the veteran was unable to impress and was let go by the team.
Now, he has signed with an NL contender in the Chicago Cubs, who are also seeking pitching help.
Turnbull made three appearances for the Blue Jays, with one of those being a start. Overall, he totaled an ERA of 7.11 in 6.1 innings pitched. It wasn’t an impressive showing for Turnbull in the Majors, with a WHIP at an astronomical 2.53.
The Cubs will likely be hoping that Turnbull can find his form from 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he thrived in his swingman role.
With the experiment failing for the Blue Jays, they will continue to seek help for the pitching staff.
