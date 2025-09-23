Blue Jays Surprisingly Parting Ways with Former All-Star Pitcher Alek Manoah
The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a surprising roster move as they get set for the final week of the season and try to lock up the division title as well as the top seed in the American League to earn a bye into the ALCS.
According to an announcement from the team, in a flurry of roster moves including activating high-priced outfielder Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays have designated former All-Star right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah for assignment.
In another corresponding move, first baseman Ty France was placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique inflammation.
For Manoah, it's been a turbulent ride between him and the Blue Jays. After bursting onto the scene over his first two big league seasons with a 2.60 ERA across 51 starts from 2022-23, things did not go well from there. The 27-year-old went from legitimate Cy Young candidate with a 6.0 bWAR in 2022 to falling out of favor with the organization entirely in 2023.
Where Did it Go Wrong For Manoah and Toronto?
In 2023, Manoah was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in August following what had been a rough campaign and did not report to the Bisons, not pitching again the rest of the season as questions remained whether or not he was dealing with physical injuries or mental ailments.
Finally returning to the mound in 2024, Manoah had a 3.70 ERA across five starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. The move now is so stunning because he had been making rehab starts after being activated earlier this month and seemed to be working his way back to the big leagues, but instead ,he winds up being given up on by the Blue Jays.
What exactly went wrong between the start of his rehab assignment and the decision to DFA him is unknown, especially since he was performing well. Given the turbulent history between him and the franchise, though it makes sense that he would have been on a thinner leash than most.
Manoah will likely wind up with another club on some sort of minor league deal next season and if he can prove that he has put everything behind him including injuries and incidents, might get another shot to pitch in the Major Leagues.
It's unfortunate the way things appear to be ending between him and Toronto, however given where they were at the end of 2023 and that he has only made five starts since then, it should not come as a huge surprise.