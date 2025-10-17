Blue Jays Take Shot at Road Sweep Against Mariners in ALCS Game 5
The Toronto Blue Jays have clawed their way back into the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.
After losing both games at home in the series, Toronto went to Seattle and won the first two games at T-Mobile Park. The offense has resurged, and the series is now a best-of-three affair. Plus, Toronto will get to play at least one game at home, thanks to the Game 4 win over the Mariners on Thursday.
If Toronto wins the series it returns to the World Series for the first time since 1993. If Seattle wins the series, the Mariners go to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Here is a preview of Game 5 of the ALCS.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 5: Friday, Oct. 17
Game Time: 6:08 pm ET
Watch: FS1
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.38 in postseason)
Against Mariners: (Regular season) May 9, win, 5.1 innings, seven hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts, no walks.
Gausman drew the start in Game 1 of the ALCS and was solid. He pitched 5.2 innings, gave up three hits and two earned runs as he walked one and struck out five. He only threw 76 pitchers, but the Mariners lineup only hit .175 against him. That was the follow-up to his Game 1 ALDS start against the New York Yankees. He pitched 5.2 innings, as he allowed four hits, one run and two walks against three strikeouts as he threw just 75 pitches.
His postseason career includes 10 games (five starts) with a 1-3 record and a 4.14 ERA in 37.0 innings, dating back to 2014 with Baltimore. He has 38 strikeouts and 14 walks and batters hit just .191 against him.
In the regular season he was 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts, with 189 strikeouts and 50 walks in 193.0 innings. Batters hit just .216 against him.
Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (1-0, 2.61 in postseason)
Against Blue Jays: (Regular season) May 11, loss, five innings, eight hits, seven earned runs, one home run, three strikeouts, two walks.
In his Game 1 start against Toronto, he allowed a leadoff home run to George Springer. Then he was on lockdown. He allowed two hits in six innings, giving up three walks and striking out three. Like Gausman, he didn’t crack 80 pitchers. But he managed to be more effective.
In his first career postseason start against Detroit, Miller only threw 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks against two strikeouts. He threw 55 pitches.
Miller dealt with elbow inflammation for part of the season. He started 18 games, went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 90.1 innings, with 74 strikeouts and 34 walks. Batters hit .267 against him and he had a 1.41 WHIP.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto 13, Seattle 4
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto 8, Seattle 2 (series tied, 2-2)
Friday: Game 5: Toronto at Seattle, 6:08 pm, FS1
Sunday, Oct. 19: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1
Monday, Oct. 20: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.