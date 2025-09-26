Blue Jays Could Be Tremendous Trade Fit for Former All-Star Veteran Pitcher
The Toronto Blue Jays are headed into the playoffs as of now on a little bit of a cold streak, playing some rough baseball as of late following their clinching of a playoff spot.
Though Toronto now has some work to do in order to avoid handing over the American League East to the New York Yankees, there will be playoff baseball north of the border this October. While the goal within the clubhouse right now must be to focus on how to make a deep run, the front office has to look ahead.
No matter how long the playoff run lasts, the offseason is an inevitable reality and the Blue Jays are going to have some serious production to replace. While Bo Bichette and his impending free agency dominate the headlines, Toronto loses a ton of production in the starting rotation and may have to get creative there.
One name who won't be a free agent but could be available via trade is St. Louis Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray. With a full no-trade clause, Gray was determined last year to stay in St. Louis, but now it seems he is softening that stance.
Gray Says He Would Be Open to Accepting Trade This Winter
"I think I do, just to be frank and to be honest. I definitely think I do," Gray said via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (subscription required) when asked if he feels he has to consider accepting a deal this time around.
"Whether I do decide that I want to go somewhere – whether that actually happens – I don’t have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control of where I can’t go or don’t go. I’m going to be 36. It’s going to be my 14th season. Last year of my contract for this. I don’t know what the future holds for me."
Gray's production slipped a bit this year with an ERA that climbed to 4.28, but with a 14-8 record and still making a dependably full slate of starts, he is clearly capable of helping a big league roster immensely. The downside is his contract makes it difficult to move him, still owed $35 million in the final season of a huge three-year deal.
Of course, the Cardinals would have to pay down some of the deal, however exactly how much remains to be seen. If a number can be agreed to though, he could be a great fit.
Blue Jays Could Benefit Immensely From Gray
Toronto has dealt with a ton of injuries in the pitching staff this year, and Gray over the last four years has been one of the more reliable starters in baseball. Over the last four years, he has made 116 starts and has a 3.53 ERA and 1.153 WHIP with a 43-30 record.
Having a steady and reliable veteran in the fold would be a massive boost for this rotation next year which could lose Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber.
A lot has to be worked out in order to make it happen in terms of the money and compensation, but if it can be hammered out, bringing Gray to the Blue Jays could be hugely beneficial for both sides.