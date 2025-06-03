Blue Jays Veteran Outfielder Could Be Team’s Best Trade Asset Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that many people will be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
They are going to have a lot of impact on the MLB playoff races, whether they are vying for a spot themselves or not.
That is because, if they fall out of contention and decide to be sellers, there are several players on their roster who are going to be of interest to other teams around the league.
Shortstop Bo Bichette is who many people are watching.
Set to be a free agent after the season, he is a prime trade candidate if the Blue Jays don’t believe they can make a run to the postseason. He has shown no inclination that he would sign an extension with the team in-season as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did, which means trading him is a possibility.
Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is in a similar boat, set to be a free agent and producing at a nice clip.
He would be a solid addition for any contender in need of help in the rotation, especially with the starting pitching market looking to be barren of impact performers this year.
Alas, Toronto isn’t going to be moving either of those pieces, or any core members of the team, as long as they are sniffing the postseason.
There is a lot at stake for manager John Schneider and the front office duo of Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins. They will push to acquire upgrades to potentially save their jobs.
However, there is one veteran who could be moved given how much outfield depth the team currently has: Myles Straw.
Myles Straw Is Prime Trade Chip for Blue Jays
He was named the team’s most tradeable asset by Seth Carlson of Yardbarker.
“However, Straw could be an interesting depth piece for another team’s pennant chase given his strong defense in center field and surprising .289 batting average,” he wrote.
Given how inconsistent the Blue Jays’ offense has been this year, trading away someone who has played relatively well may not make much sense.
However, with some other needs on the roster, flipping Straw when his value is as high as it is, would be the prudent thing to do.
The only hesitancy Toronto would have is the health of Daulton Varsho.
When he is healthy, he is the every day center fielder, pushing Straw to a backup role. Unfortunately, he started the season on the injured list and is back on the injured list with a hamstring injury.
Having Varsho insurance is important, but if the Blue Jays could flip Straw for some pitching help, they would have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger.