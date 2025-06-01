Breaking Down Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette’s Magnificent Month of May
It’s not clear what will happen with Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette at this year’s trade deadline. What is clear is that he’s back.
Bichette is about to enter free agency, and he was in desperate need of a bounce-back season after his moribund 2024. He played in just 81 games due to injury and when he played, he had his worst season at the plate. He slashed .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBI.
The Blue Jays have been hovering around .500 for much of the season. But part of the reason they’re still in a race for an American League Wild Card berth is because Bichette has found his swing and his production at the best possible time — for himself, the Blue Jays’ options at the trade deadline and for Toronto’s potential to make a longer-term investment in him.
Toronto went long-term with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earlier this season. Bichette isn’t likely to get nearly as much. But now whoever invests in his future knows they’ll be getting something closer to Bichette’s former All-Star self. His production in May exemplified his comeback.
Bo Bichette’s Terrific Month of May
Yes, Daulton Varsho had a terrific May in his return from the injured list, but he still didn’t have more RBI than Bichette. Plus, Varsho’s slash of .200/.220/.529 showed his value is wrapped up, at least right now, in power and defense.
Ernie Clement also had a solid May. Guerrero was his usual self, perhaps a bit better after getting his long-term contract done.
But Bichette had the best overall month of any hitter on the team. He slashed .261/.325/.513 with an .838 OPS. He hit as many home runs as Varsho (seven) and led the team with 19 RBI. He had a team-high 59 total bases. He also posted eight doubles and drew 11 walks against 23 strikeouts.
In his first 58 games of this season, Bichette slashed .279/.327/.434 with a .761 OPS. He also had 17 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI and 106 total bases. He stole four bases, struck out 42 times and walked 16 times.
Bichette made the American League All-Star team in both 2021 and 2023 in part because of his ability to hit. He led the AL in hits in 2021 (191), again in 2022 (189) and had 175 more in 2023, his other All-Star season. He’s a lifetime .289 hitter with three seasons in which he has hit 20 or more home runs. He’s on pace to reach 20 or more home runs for a fourth time.
It’s not clear if Toronto will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. But Bichette’s resurgence is great for either scenario. He can bring them a haul as a trade piece or be part of the solution if Toronto loads up to contend. Then, in the offseason, Bichette can call his own shot in free agency.