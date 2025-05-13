Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Has Timeline To Throw Changed After Minor Setback
The Toronto Blue Jays made a few splashes this offseason in hopes of pushing the team toward playoff contention.
Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia have been strong out of the bullpen, but all of their other additions have not panned out yet.
Second baseman Andres Gimenez and right fielder Anthony Santander have both struggled to replicate their production from recent seasons. And now Gimenez has landed on the 10-day injured list because of a strained quad.
He is joining veteran Max Scherzer, who signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal this past winter and has provided the team with zero return on their investment.
The future Hall of Famer made his debut with the team on March 29 against the Baltimore Orioles and that is the last time he has taken the mound because he suffered an injury after only 3.0 innings of work.
He is dealing with thumb inflammation and was moved to the 60-day injured list on May 5, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until May 29.
Last week, Scherzer provided a positive update on his rehab following a session in which he faced live hitters. He revealed that all of the inflammation was gone and he could grip the ball properly.
When Will Max Scherzer Return to the Mound for Blue Jays?
Seemingly heading in the right direction, he has unfortunately ran into another bump in the road.
As shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X, Scherzer was supposed to throw today in Toronto but those plans were scratched after he experienced some soreness in his back following his last bullpen session.
Showing an abundance of caution, the timeline for him has changed a little bit, but the Blue Jays are hoping that he can throw again at some point this week.
Toronto knew the risks involved signing and relying on a pitcheer who turns 41 years old in July to fill a prominent role in their rotation. Scherzer made only nine starts last year and this will be the fifth time in the last six years he failed to reach the 30-start plateau.