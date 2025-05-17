Toronto Blue Jays Share Encouraging Injury Update On Fan Favorite Aces
The Toronto Blue Jays were aggressive this offseason, making several moves to upgrade their roster and push towards a playoff spot.
Unfortunately, not many of those moves have panned out, whether it be underwhelming performances on the field or an injury that has kept them away from the team.
Falling into both categories is second baseman Andres Gimenez.
Acquired from the Cleveland Guardians this offseason in a trade, he has provided his normal impact defensively at the keystone, but his offensive production has fallen off a cliff compared to previous years.
Before hitting the injured list with a strained quad, Gimenez produced a .195/.273/.305 slash line with an OPS+ of 65. He had three home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI to go along with nine stolen bases.
Where Is Andres Gimenez at in His Injury Rehab?
On the injured list retroactive to May 8, he is progressing well in his rehab, but still has some hurdles to overcome.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on X, the plan is for him to begin running this weekend. After that, some time will be needed for him to ramp things up, with some rehab games to follow.
Gimenez wasn’t the only player whom Matheson shared an update on, as he also provided some news on starting pitcher Max Scherzer.
Where Is Max Scherzer at in His Injury Rehab?
Signed to a one-year, $15.5 million deal in free agency, the future Hall of Famer was injured in his first start of the year back on March 29 with a thumb injury.
He was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list, eligible tor return at the end of May, but it doesn’t sound like he will be ready to go by then.
Per Matheson, Scherzer is still only playing catch and will have to move up to facing live batters before appearances in rehab games can be made.
A slight setback occurred earlier this week when he experienced some back soreness, scratching a throwing session that was planned.