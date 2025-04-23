Can Toronto Blue Jays Actually Win American League East This Season?
The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a very solid start this season and are keeping pace within the division as they try to make a return to the playoffs coming off a rough 2024.
Last year, just about everything imaginable went wrong.
From injuries to lack of performance coming from critical players to losing unlucky games, the Blue Jays just could not get it going enough to compete for the postseason in what was a 74-win last place campaign.
This year, the luck appears to have began to turn.
Off to a 12-12 start as the end of the first month of the season draws near, Toronto finds itself just two games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.
The way things have gone, this is a three-team race between the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox.
To this point, the Yankees have a record of 14-10, but they have built it largely on the back of the kind of season for Aaron Judge which puts him on pace to shatter records which have stood for a century.
Though Judge is arguably the best hitter in baseball -- and frankly has destroyed Toronto in his career -- it's tough to imagine him being able to keep it up at this rate all year.
New York's depth at pitching is questionable at best and they will have a hard time holding it together during the marathon of a season.
This weekend presents a major measuring stick test for the Blue Jays as they head to the Bronx for a three-game set with a chance to take more from the Red Sox.
Meanwhile, Toronto took three of four in Boston and nearly earned a four game sweep, set up to face the Boston again next week this time North of the border.
Similarly to the Yankees, Boston has issues in the pitching department and especially in the bullpen, an issue the Blue Jays will try to continue to exploit during their series next week.
After dropping a series to the Seattle Mariners and now having lost four in a row ahead of their series finale against the Houston Astros, Toronto must get right before the next two series potentially determine the hierarchy of the division.
If the Blue Jays can handle both of their rivals in the next six games coming off a rest day on Thursday, it could propel a run that will lead to establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the division.