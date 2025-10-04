Concerning Blue Jays Roster Announced Ahead of ALDS Matchup Against Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to head into a historic ALDS matchup against the New York Yankees on Saturday. The five-game series is expected to be a grueling set for both franchises and while they have consistently battled in out in their division time and time again, this will mark the first time in which the Blue Jays and Yankees have faced each other in the playoffs — it is gearing up to be a memorable game.
Ahead of their matchup, Toronto released its roster, but there's some uncertainty revolving around who's in and who's out. This is one of the most important games to take place, so having any key player off the roster is rather concerning. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays have several of their most notable stars sitting out.
Blue Jays' Roster Announced With Key Players Missing
After shortstop Bo Bichette suffered a left knee PCL sprain in early September, it wasn't clear when he'd be able to return. As the ALDS approached, fans were hoping that he'd be cleared to play, but that has not been the case.
According to the Blue Jays' roster for Saturday, Bichette is not expected to play. It doesn't come as a major surprise that he's not listed, considering the extent of his injury, but that doesn't take away from the disappointment.
Adding to the disheartening news, two other Toronto stars are not listed: Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.
Bassitt was placed on the 15-day IL on retroactive to Sept. 20 with lower back inflammation, but he was initially expected to return in time for the ALDS, according to the most receipt IL update on Oct. 3.
"Omitting Scherzer and Bassitt from the roster means that the Blue Jays seem to be locking into rookie Yesavage to start one game of the series, and then perhaps turning to a bullpen game in Game Four," Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors explained.
With the duo not in consideration for Saturday, Toronto's pitching is bound to get interesting. The following players are, however, active for the historic matchup:
Pitchers: Shane Bieber, Justin Bruihl, Seranthony Dominguez, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Kevin Gaussman, Jeff Hoffman, Eric Lauer, Brendon Little, Tommy Nance, Yariel Rodriguez, Louis Varland and Trey Yesavage.
Infielders: Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Outfielders: Nathan Lukes, Anthony Santander, Davis Schneider, George Springer, Myles Straw and Daulton Varsho
Catchers: Tyler Heineman and Alejandro Kirk
The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST. There is a lot at stake for both franchises right now — every matchup matters moving forward.