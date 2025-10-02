Signs Pointing to Blue Jays' Rotation Getting a Key Arm Back for ALDS
The Toronto Blue Jays are two days away from beginning the American League Division Series at home on Saturday against either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees. The two rivals will play a deciding Game 3 of their Wild Card Series Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.
Injuries have been a topic this week for the Blue Jays, who are waiting to see if they are getting shortstop Bo Bichette back for the ALDS. Another player who missed the stretch run of the regular season was pitcher Chris Bassitt, and it appears that he could make a return this weekend.
Blue Jays Pitcher Chris Bassitt on Track to Return in ALDS
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Bassitt is progressing well and could be available for the ALDS. If that ends up happening, that’s big news for Toronto.
Bassitt has been out since Sept. 20, when the Blue Jays put him on the injured list with lower-back inflammation. It was a big loss for the final week of the regular season for a rotation that struggled. Bassitt went 11-9 this year in 31 starts with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. He struck out 166 batters in 170.1 innings.
Gausman started against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in Toronto's 13-4 win that clinched the AL East and a bye. Shane Bieber will likely get the start in Game 1 on Saturday, with Gausman getting the ball in Game 2 on Sunday.
When the series shifts to either Boston or New York, manager John Schneider will have a decision to make based on where the series stands. If Bassitt can be an option as a veteran starter on the road, it would be a huge lift. Max Scherzer, Eric Lauer, and rookie Trey Yesavage are other options as well. Some of them will also work out of the bullpen in the best-of-five series.
It sounds like Bichette's availability in the ALDS is not promising with each passing day, and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. may have hinted on Wednesday that his return this weekend is unlikely. That would be a blow to the offense, but a Bassitt return would strengthen a rotation and staff that will need to pitch better than it did down the stretch of the regular season.
With the Red Sox and Yankees going three games, the winner should be in trouble in terms of arms come this weekend.
Toronto has enjoyed its week off and is staying sharp like the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners by playing some intersquad games ahead of this weekend. Getting healthy as they can for the ALDS, and the Red Sox and Yankees going the distance in their series is the best-case scenario.