Did Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveal Bo Bichette's Status With Blue Jays for ALDS?
The Toronto Blue Jays finished the regular season in a tie with the New York Yankees, owning identical 94-68 records. However, the Blue Jays were crowned the American League East champions that earned them the No. 1 seed because of a tiebreaker.
It was the perfect outcome for a Toronto squad that is currently missing one of its main contributors. Shortstop Bo Bichette hasn’t played since Sept. 6 in a game against the Yankees. While sliding into home plate, he appeared to injure his knee. He was able to return to the field and finish the game after a lengthy rain delay. But he has not been in the lineup since and was diagnosed with a knee strain.
The Blue Jays were able to survive their absence over the final three weeks of the season, barely fending off New York. It earned them a bye into the ALDS, where they await the winner of the three-game series between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
Can Bo Bichette Get Healthy Enough To Return for ALDS?
Toronto will play intrasquad games on Wednesday and Thursday to help stay game-ready and avoid rust. One of the players people will be keeping a close eye on is Bichette, whose status is still unknown.
The team has been mum on his status, but he still has some hurdles to overcome. He has yet to start his running progression, which needs to occur before it is even considered putting him back in the lineup. However, there was some good news surrounding the star since he was on the field Wednesday afternoon, playing catch and wearing a knee brace.
The Blue Jays could certainly use his bat. If he can swing and run the bases, they will strongly consider using him as the designated hitter. Should the plan be only to use him once he is healthy enough to play defense, too, his return will take a little longer.
Bichette is already a poor defender when healthy. So putting him out in the field at shortstop compromised in any fashion would be organizational malpractice for a team trying to win a championship.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Speaks on Bo Bichette's Injury
While his designation is day-to-day, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may have spilled the beans on Wednesday about what Bichett's status truly is. When asked about his hopes for Bichette, the All-Star first baseman provided an answer that hints toward the shortstop not being available for the ALDS.
“We miss him, but that’s God’s plan. Whatever God has for us, we’ll take it. I hope we win this series, and he’s coming back for the next one,” Guerrero said, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.
That certainly sounds like a teammate who knows something that hasn’t been revealed publicly yet. Toronto doesn’t have to share its roster for the ALDS until the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, hours before they take the field for Game 1.
Expect them to wait as long as possible before sharing an official decision on what to do with Bichette. Alas, based on the lack of running progression and the quote from Guerrero, it seems like a return for the ALDS is unlikely, with a targeted return of the ALCS should the Blue Jays advance.