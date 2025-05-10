Former Blue Jays First Round Pick Having Under The Radar Minor League Season
When the Toronto Blue Jays signed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 26, to a 14-year, $500 million extension, they extended their competitive window for the foreseeable future.
This offseason didn't bare many long-term free agents for the Blue Jays - many rumors circulated, but very few led to signed contracts.
To keep the roster supplied with talented players, they'll need to rely on young, controllable players who can contribute consistently as Guerrero Jr. ages through the rest of his prime.
While Toronto might not have the touted farm system of some other teams, they do have a talented player in the works who could be an important long-term piece for the ball club.
Arjun Nimmala has been having one of the better seasons in minor league baseball with careers highs across the board at the High-A level Vancouver Canadians. He's slashing .275/.352/.481 with six home runs in 109 at bats.
How's Arjun Nimmala Doing It?
Nimmala's physical tools are exciting. Despite being just 6'1", 170 at just 19 years old, he's been noted for his plus arm strength at the shortstop position. He will likely continue to build muscle, slowing down his running speed and potentially limited his defensive range. But his raw power already gives him an edge while he's learning how to play the position at an elite level.
And as his frames builds out, his strength will likely only improve, which could translate into other tools as he continues to develop.
That defensive development alongside his body could be important despite not being projected to be called up until 2028.
Bo Bichette will likely be 30 years old by then, and ranks at the bottom amongst shortstops in both running speed and defensive range. Currently at 27, those tools will likely not get any better with age, so Nimmala potentially replacing him could fill in some of those gaps.
According to Baseball Savant, Bichette ranks in the 1st percentile for Range/Outs Above Average, making him one of the single worst defensive shortstops in baseball. He is also in the 30th percentile for arm strength and 28th percentile for sprint speed.
Nimmala's bat could go a handful of different ways over the next few years as he continues to go through the minor league rankings. But his defensive upside and physical potential make him an exciting piece for the future.