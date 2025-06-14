Former Blue Jays First-Round Pick Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
The Toronto Blue Jays have put themselves into a position where they could become buyers.
It didn't look like that way for a while when they were middling at the beginning of the season, but after they have found their stride on offense to go along with a solid pitching staff, it seems like this regime will look to add to their current roster.
With that, some of their top prospects could be on the move.
Back in 2022, that was the case when the Blue Jays shipped out a package of Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead to the then-Oakland Athletics in exchange for Matt Chapman.
Hoglund, the 2019 first-round pick of Toronto, finally made his Major League debut this season.
While he struggled in six starts with a 6.40 ERA, the right-hander also flashed some of his high upside at times.
Unfortunately, he won't be able to continue his first campaign in The Show.
Hoglund's agent Nate Heisler announced that the young starting pitcher would be undergoing season-ending hip surgery.
Hoglund had been on the injured list since June 2 with what was described as left hip impingement, but after further testing, it must have been decided that he would need to get a procedure done to have a full recovery.
This is a tough blow for the former Blue Jays farmhand.
Young pitchers almost always go through stretches when they first reach the Major League level, so being able to work though that would have been a crucial part of his development.
Not getting that opportunity because he has to undergo surgery is a tough way for his debut season to end.
