Former Blue Jays Veteran Fan Favorite Released by White Sox Following Injury
A former notable Toronto Blue Jays former player has been released from his minor league contract with a National League team, meaning he will have to find a 10th organization in his decade-plus career.
According to the MLB transaction tracker, the Chicago White Sox have released utility man Brandon Drury from his minor league deal after being added to the injured list a week ago.
Beginning the season with Triple-A Charlotte, Drury has not played a game since late April after suffering a wrist injury when he was hit by a pitch.
Drury was originally acquired by the Blue Jays via a trade with the New York Yankees during the 2018 season in a deal that saw Toronto part ways with J.A. Happ.
He played just eight games in the 2018 season, but he played the majority of 2019 with 120 games logged. Unfortunately though, it was one of the worst seasons of his career, slashing .218/.262/.380, though he did hit 15 home runs and collect 41 RBI while playing both in the infield and outfield.
Drury was designated for assignment late in the 2020 season after the numbers got even worse and wound up electing free agency.
Since then, he has spent times with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.
He was actually having a spectacular spring training before suffering a thumb injury that derailed things and he was granted his release for the White Sox before signing another deal there.
In all likelihood, Drury can find another minor league opportunity elsewhere once he gets healthy, though it remains to be seen exactly how long that is going to take.
It's unlikely the Blue Jays will try to bring him back, though fans will certainly still follow with interest as to if he ends up somewhere else.