Former Toronto Blue Jays Failed Signing Back With New York Mets on New Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays signed a veteran southpaw this offseason and he didn't work out, now he has signed with the New York Mets for the second time this season.
The Mets announced on Sunday morning that they were signing left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady to a one-year, Major League contract and that he would be active for their game later that day.
In a corresponding move, former Tampa Bay Rays standout Colin Poche was designated for assignment.
Lovelady was a 10th-round selection by the Kansas City Royals back in the 2016 MLB draft. He has bounced around to a couple of different teams since then, finding spot opportunities for different teams over the years.
The Blue Jays signed him back in January to a minor league contract, but he did end up making the Opening Day roster. He made two appearances and gave up four runs on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings of work and ended up DFA'd by the end of March.
Toronto and New York aren't even the only teams he has been with this season, as he signed with the Minnesota Twins following his release by the Blue Jays.
He was actually fairly dominant in the Twins organization, but it was all at Triple-A. He posted a 1.31 ERA over 20.2 innings of work and ended up opting out of his deal to find a new opportunity.
That's when the Mets swooped in for the first time, back on June 23. He made one appearance and gave up two runs and two walks in 1.2 innings. He was DFA'd a few days later, but is now back with the team on a new deal.
