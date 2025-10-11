Game 1 Starting Pitchers Revealed for Blue Jays, Mariners in ALCS Matchup
The Toronto Blue Jays handled business rather quickly in their ALCS matchup with the New York Yankees, eliminating their American League East rivals in four games. It meant getting a few extra days of rest compared to their ALCS opponent.
Now, they know who they will be facing off against in the next round. The Seattle Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers in a marathon Game 5 on Friday night that lasted into Saturday morning on the East Coast.
The AL West champions won 3-2 in 15 innings. Jorge Polanco recorded the game-winning hit off veteran relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle, knocking in J.P. Crawford.
The Blue Jays are going to have a huge advantage heading into the ALCS, having last played on Wednesday evening. They will be well rested, especially when it comes to the pitching staffs of both squads.
Blue Jays, Mariners announce ALCS Game 1 starting pitchers
That puts an even bigger emphasis on who will be taking the mound to start Game 1. As shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X, it will be veteran righty Kevin Gausman starting for Toronto.
He started Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees and was excellent. 5.2 innings were thrown with only four hits and two walks issued, resulting in one earned run charged against him.
Gausman will be opposed by Bryce Miller. He will be taking the mound for the Mariners on only three days of rest. He started for Seattle in Game 4 against the Tigers in what ended up being a 9-3 loss.
There will be a lot of pressure on him to work as deep into the game as he possibly can, despite the short rest. The Mariners used seven different pitchers in Game 5 to get past Detroit, taxing the bullpen greatly.
It is a situation that the Blue Jays need to take full advantage of early in this series. They are the more well-rested group, and it is something manager John Schneider needs to make the most of.
Game 1, and the first two games of the series in Toronto, could very well come down to which team gets into the other one’s bullpen sooner. If the Blue Jays can get Miller and whoever starts in Game 2 out of the game early, they will be facing off against a relief pitching staff that has been working heavily already.
The bullpen was an issue for Toronto heading into the postseason and had some hiccups against the Yankees. They responded when the pressure was on in a bullpen game in Game 4, providing a lot of confidence heading into the ALDS.
Alas, if things go according to plan, Gausman will be carrying the load deep into the game just as he did against New York in his most recent start.