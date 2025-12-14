Cody Ponce Opens Up About Getting Major Blue Jays Contract Offer

The Toronto Blue Jays made waves this offseason by signing KBO MVP Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal. Now the 31-year-old pitcher has shared the emotional story of how he found out about the contract that became a major talking point.

Cody Ponce Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story of Blue Jays Contract Call

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce (44) takes over to start the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The Reds led 8-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds | Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ponce revealed the details of receiving his contract offer in a video posted by Baseball Is Dead. The right-hander was walking his dog when his agent called with news that would change everything.

The agent told him the number. Ponce immediately hung up and sprinted home, half a mile away. His wife was confused when he burst through the door early, and with his mother-in-law present, he made up an excuse about needing the bathroom. Then his agent delivered the news over speakerphone.

"And he's like, hey, the Blue Jays offer three for 30. My wife's jaw just dropped. She's holding her baby girl. You know, like everything in the world, just like it all came right there for us," he said.

The offer matched exactly what Ponce and his agent had targeted. He didn't hesitate or try to negotiate for more.

"And he's like, what do you think? And I was like, that was our number. Like, there's no point to go like, try to like, get more or do anything else," Ponce said.

Why Ponce Chose the Blue Jays Organization

Ponce wanted to join a team that came one pitch away from winning the World Series. Before committing, he called contacts around baseball to learn about Toronto's organization. One former teammate gave him the validation he needed.

"I want to be a part of this organization, and I did some phone calls, I called people around. And one of my buddies said that, 'Dude, Toronto, hands down best family, best team, best organization.' He's like, 'I had the best time when I was with them,'" Ponce said.

Having a newborn daughter made the decision even more important. Ponce wanted to ensure his family would be supported properly.

"That also kind of put something, especially now having a daughter into perspective of, I want my family to be taken care of," he said.

Ponce went 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeouts for the Hanwha Eagles in 2025, earning KBO MVP honors. He joins an organization that became MLB's top free agent destination and a deep rotation featuring Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, and Shane Bieber. The deal represents the largest contract ever for a player returning from the KBO as Toronto pursues multiple superstar targets this winter.

