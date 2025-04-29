George Springer's High Strikeout Rate Is Exactly What Toronto Blue Jays Want
The Toronto Blue Jays are not scoring runs.
Just 95 players have stepped on home plate during a live play, tied for 26th in Major League Baseball.
That's a huge reason why they are two games under .500 and sit fourth place in the American League East standings.
When trying to figure out reasons this is the case, the first thing people might point to is the strikeout rate, failing to put the ball in play where something can happen by it either landing in the field or because the defense wasn't able to make an out.
The Blue Jays don't have that problem, though.
They are only striking out 19% of the time, the second-fewest among all MLB teams so far this year.
However, Toronto would actually like that number to be higher, and they are using George Springer as the example they want other players to follow.
Springer has struck out 23.7% of the time, what would be the fourth-highest rate of his career behind his rookie season in 2014, his first full campaign in the bigs the year after that and then during the 2016 season.
Those numbers haven't hindered the veteran outfielder in 2025.
In fact, Springer is putting up the best numbers at the plate he ever has with a slash line of .325/.402/.513.
The Blue Jays want him to have this approach on offense.
"We spent so much time with George talking about that. We'd rather you be 0-and-1 than 0-for-1," manager John Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
Toronto is trying to change their philosophy when it comes to how they swing the bats, wanting to generate more power in certain situations by swinging for fences at times.
"This year, Schneider, along with David Popkins and the revamped hitting staff, want to chase higher-end outcomes. If you swing through a curveball first, that's better than rolling a grounder to the shortstop," wrote Matheson.
The trick for the Blue Jays will be getting to the point where they can start creating damage.
There is confidence the runs and power hitting will eventually come, but they'll need to focus on hitting the ball harder and on the barrel more often since they are 24th and 29th in those metrics, respectively.
Springer has done his part so far this season.
Schneider and the rest of the offensive coaching staff are hoping others will follow suit.