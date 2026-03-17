Blue Jays Catching Prospect Turning Heads in Spring Training

There has been a lot of star power in the World Baseball Classic. With that, teams have had to rely on some prospects or minor league players to fill some holes during spring training games. The Toronto Blue Jays are no different.

Alejandro Kirk was one of many players participating in the WBC from Toronto's organization. Kirk being gone, representing his country (Mexico), allowed for Brandon Valenzuela to play more in spring training games. Valenzuela has taken full advantage of that opportunity.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently released a list of one player from each team that is standing out during camp. Valenzuela has been that guy for the Blue Jays.

Brandon Valenzuela's Spring Training Progression

Brandon Valenzuela batted .224 last season in the minors. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays acquired Valenzuela at the trade deadline in 2025. He came to Toronto with the reputation of being a very strong defensive catcher, but he lacks the hit tool to actually get the call to the big leagues.

In the minor leagues last season, the backstop slashed .224/.309/.383 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI and 52 walks over 113 games played across two levels. His power numbers were there, but he needs to be more consistent at the plate if he wants to make his MLB debut in 2026.

Valenzuela's spring training stats indicate that he may have turned that corner. This spring, the 25-year-old is slashing .304/.370/.478 with one home run, five RBI, three walks and three runs scored in 11 games. He is making better contact, and Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' general manager, is taking notice.

“Brandon has made the most of significant playing time while demonstrating progress offensively," Atkins said, per Bowden.

Valenzuela is the team's No. 25 prospect and will most likely start the year in Triple-A. However, there is a great chance for him to make his way to the bigs this season.

Valenzuela's Path to the Big Leagues

Brandon Valenzuela is expected to make his debut this season. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' opening day roster is getting more and more solidified as opening day quickly approaches. As for the catching position, Kirk is expected to be the starter, while Tyler Heineman backs him up.

Kirk is well-deserving of the starting role in Toronto. He has been a major part of the rebuild and was excellent in the postseason last year. Heineman was just as good as his backup, as well.

In 2025, Heineman played 61 games for Toronto. He slashed .289/.361/.486 with three home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks and just 31 strikeouts. Defensively, the 28-year-old ranked in the 80th percentile or above in blocks above average, pop time, framing, and caught stealing above average.

He is just as good defensively as Valenzuela, and his bat is a little bit better. With that, it will take an injury or trade for Valenzuela to be called up. Still, the prospect is not going unnoticed during spring training.