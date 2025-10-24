Blue Jays Reveal Bo Bichette's Position for Game 1 of World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays finally made it back to the World Series, and there are plenty of storylines surrounding that in and of itself. However, one of the other notable pieces of information coming out previously was that Bo Bichette was added to the roster for this matchup.
Initially, it was unclear if he would be coming off the bench or if he would be starting. Andres Giménez has taken over the starting shortstop role and George Springer has thrived as the designated hitter. But with the lineup for Game 1 being revealed, it is now clear that Bichette will be starting in this first matchup, although, it's not how many expected.
A career shortstop, Bichette has only ever played that position and designated hitter across his seven-year MLB career. That will change on Friday, though as the Blue Jays have opted to play him elsewhere.
Which Position Will Bichette Play at in Game One?
According to the published lineup from Toronto's social media accounts, they will be running a different lineup than many expected. Giménez will remain at shortstop for this crucial first game, and in a bit of a surprise, Bichette will be playing at second base.
Again, this will be the first time Bichette has not played shortstop in his big league career. However, he was seen taking ground balls and getting work at second base on Thursday, so slotting him into that spot doesn't come as a total shock.
This decision has a few factors that went into it. One of the most crucial is their ability to get as many high-value bats into the lineup as possible without compromising the defense. While it is going to put a lot of pressure on Giménez to cover more range since Bichette is still working his way up to full speed, ultimately, this is the best choice for their production at the plate.
No matter what, having Bichette back in the lineup is a positive for the team so long as he can provide the type of consistent value he typically does at the plate. While he may need to be a bit careful with his work on the basepaths and in the field, he should be able to put together a productive few games for the Blue Jays.
After he put together a 3.4 fWAR season, it is clear that he provides a ton of value to this franchise, and hopefully he can continue to do so on the biggest stage.