How Blue Jays George Springer Continues To Show His Dominance in Playoffs
The American League Championship Series is underway between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. After getting their wind knocked out of them in the first two games the Blue Jays have exploded. They stole a pair of games in Seattle to even the series and have guaranteed that this series will be finished in Toronto.
There have been many contributing factors to their success in Seattle. The offense came to life after a slumping pair of games and their starting pitchers (Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer) had a couple of excellent outings. While there has been many ups and downs for the Jays this season, one player has been as consistent as a ballclub would hope for- George Springer.
Springer has been hitting in the No.1 spot and rightfully so. After his double tonight in game five he now has six consecutive games with an extra base hit. Even though the team hasn't won all of those outings, he has always contributed.
Springer in These Playoffs
Because of the Jays record in the American League the team didn't have to play in the wild card. So, game five of the ALCS is only the ninth game of their playoff venture, but Springer has been vital for their success every step of the way.
The Blue Jays took down the Yankees 3-1 in a best-of-five series in the ALDS and now find themselves tied 2-2 with the Mariners in a best-of-seven outing. His extra base hits have come in his last six games and his stat sheet in those are:
- 8-for-26
- 18 Total bases
- 4 Doubles
- Five home runs
- Five RBI
- 1 Walk Drawn
Springer is irreplaceable at the plate and he has been all year. He finished the regular season with 32 homers and 84 RBI. The Jays are without their shortstop, Bo BIchette, and it was crucial that he stepped up in his absence. Bichette is arguably their best all-around offensive weapon and Springer has led the Blue Jays on offense without him in the lineup.
Even though Springer spent most of his lucrative career with the Houston Astros, he is definitely a Blue Jay now. He is leading the Jays in a massive way as they seek their first World Series appearance since '93. This series will be finished in Toronto as the team hopes to redeem themselves after those first two games to take the Pennant and advance on to face the National League champion.