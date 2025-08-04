Blue Jays Drop in Power Rankings After Incredible Hot Streak Ends
It's undeniable that the Toronto Blue Jays have been having a spectacular season, despite a few inconsistencies. They've been atop the American League East standings for a substantial amount of time now, looking like the best team in the division.
Considering the frequent hot streaks they've had, their current standing does not come as a surprise.
The Blue Jays had a rugged start to their 2025 campaign which was followed by a remarkable stretch that vaulted them to owning the best record in baseball at one point, but it appears like Toronto has now hit a plateau.
That has led to their drop in MLB.com's power rankings.
Previously, the Blue Jays stood at No. 2, but they now have dropped to No. 3.
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs own the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.
Toronto's most recent defeat came in a matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday where the Royals took home a 7-4 victory and won two out of three in the set. That marked the Blue Jays' second consecutive series defeat.
Despite this, hopes are still high for the Toronto.
After acquiring pitcher Shane Bieber, a former Cleveland Guardians star and AL Cy Young winner, the Blue Jays' potential has been a hot topic when it comes to the playoffs.
Although he just made his first rehab start on Sunday and is still getting back into the swing of things, his impending return has analysts imagining how things might look for Toronto in October.
"This is a Cy Young winner who is just about to return from Tommy John surgery, has looked great in the minors and is pitching for a new contract in the offseason," Will Leitch of MLB.com wrote. "If he's healthy and anything like his old self... do the Jays have the best top of the rotation of any potential playoff team?"
That is a strong possibility when taking into account their newest addition, but the Blue Jays will need to step up their game if they want to see success later in the season.
While this was an undesirable rankings shift, Toronto must remain focused on getting back to where they were just a few short weeks ago.
