Is Blue Jays Largest Bright Spot Really An Aging Veteran Outfielder?
In strictly baseball terms, George Springer, 35, is old. But you would not think he was nearing retirement with how he has performed for the Toronto Blue Jays to this point in 2025.
The outfielder made a name for himself early in his career as a member of the Houston Astros. Selected by the Astros in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft, he debuted three years later and quickly became a key member of the lineup, serving as a spark plug who could also provide the power, averaging 35 home runs per 162 games during his tenure in Houston.
Springer signed with the Blue Jays in free agency ahead of the 2021 campaign, and things have not gone as well as they did with his previous team. The outfielder has been in Toronto from his age-31 season to now his age-35 campaign, and injuries as well as general decline with age have hindered his production.
That has not been the case in 2025.
George Springer Has Been Major Bright Spot for Blue Jays This Year
Springer has turned back the hands of time with what he has done at the plate through the first quarter of the 2025 season. Entering play on Saturday, the veteran has batted .294/.405/.495 with four home runs, 15 RBI, and a 157 OPS+ across 133 plate appearances in 35 games.
The home run power may not be there as it once was, but the veteran is still driving the ball into the gaps and letting his speed shine. Of his 32 hits this year, eight have been doubles, while also tallying one triple. He has also swiped five bags so far without being thrown out once.
Springer's .900 OPS this year ranks first on the team among qualifying batters, even over Vladimir Guerrero Jr., despite his elite stretch post-extension. Springer's 157 OPS+ also leads the team this year, and would be the best mark of his career in that metric should he keep it up over the full campaign.
It has been a fantastic season for George Springer, and he has been a major catalyst keeping the Blue Jays in the hunt for the playoffs.