Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Performing at Elite Level After Massive Extension
The Toronto Blue Jays may be coasting below .500 to this point in the season, but that still does not mean that the year has been completely unproductive.
Faced with the threat of their superstar playing leaving in free agency, the Blue Jays acted quickly and instead extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a 14-year, $500 million contract, which runs through the 2039 campaign. Guerrero has been the face of the franchise throughout his tenure with the team, and he can now say he is being paid as such.
An in-season extension can make or break a player's performance the rest of the way, but now with a month of games out of the way, the former certainly seems to be the case for the slugging first baseman.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Not Missed A Beat Since Extension
Entering 2025, Guerrero carried a career line of .288/.363/.500 with 160 home runs, 507 RBI, and a 137 OPS+ since making his Major League debut in 2019. Just last year, he posted one of the best years of his career with a .323/.396/.544 line, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, and a 166 OPS+. Expectations were high for the first baseman, and the extension made the mark even harder to reach.
The two sides came to an agreement on April 9. It must have been distracting for Guerrero, as he came out of the gates slowly to start the year. From March 27 through April 8, Guerrero batted just .255/.345/.319 with no home runs and four RBI across 55 plate appearances in 12 games. He has reverted to his normal levels of production ever since.
From April 9 through May 8, Guerrero has batted .315/.402/.489 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 107 plate appearances in 25 games. He entered play on Friday, May 9, with a 10-game hitting streak, coming off a three-hit performance against the Los Angeles Angels the day before.
The kicker of all of this? He is only 26 years old.
Guerrero will be with Toronto for the remainder of his career, has been a multi-time All-Star already, and is just now entering his prime.
The sky is the limit for the slugging first baseman, and there will be much more hardware to come in his future, sooner rather than later.