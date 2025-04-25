Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Outfielder Unexpectedly Providing Elite Production
Ahead of the 2021 MLB regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays had a major splash in free agency, signing outfielder George Springer away from the Houston Astros.
The two sides agreed to a massive six-year, $150 million contract, which at the time was the largest in franchise history. There are always some risks involved when signing a player to a long-term deal already in their 30s, but the Blue Jays were desperate for a spark.
They hoped that the three-time All-Star with the Astros would help jumpstart the franchise and push them to the next level. The World Series MVP in 2017, he knows what it takes to get over the hump and succeed at the highest level.
The first year of the contract was marred by injury, with Springer playing in only 78 games, but his production was excellent when on the field. He produced a 2.3 WAR with a 141 OPS+, 22 home runs, 19 doubles and one triple in only 342 plate appearances.
In 2022, he represented Toronto in the All-Star Game with a very strong campaign.
Springer had a 4.2 WAR, playing in 133 games with a 132 OPS+. He had 25 home runs and 22 doubles with 76 RBI, but it was the start of a career downturn as his slash line dropped across the board.
The same thing would happen in 2023 and 2024.
Springer was still a positive performer in WAR with 1.1, but he dropped out of triple digits in OPS+ for the first time in his career with a 91 after producing an average 102 mark in 2023.
That was a steep decline in production from what he provided his first two seasons with the franchise and many were wondering if he was rapidly approaching the end of his career.
Alas, it turns out Springer does have something left in the tank. Any talk of his career being over was premature with him being the most productive Blue Jays hitter thus far in 2025.
He has been incredible at the plate with a .333/.420/.536 slash line, two home runs, six doubles and 11 RBI. Springer must be feeling good physically, going 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts already as well.
This isn’t a turnaround that looks like a fluke, either.
As shared by Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, Springer has improved basically all of his underlying metrics across the board.
“In fact, he ranks among this year’s biggest risers in hard-hit rate (+15.8 points), barrel rate (+7.7 points) and sweet-spot rate (+13.4 points),” the MLB writer shared.
Toronto is certainly fortunate that Springer was able to hold off Father Time despite what his production the last two years may have hinted at.
Without him playing this well, it is hard to imagine what this already dormant offense would look like.