José Berríos’ Role Changes as Blue Jays Gear Up for October
As the Toronto Blue Jays start to prepare for the playoffs, they have already begun to prep pieces of their rotation for the inevitable move to the bullpen.
Part of that first wave of decisions was Jose Berrios, once viewed as the Blue Jays' ace. He has started three of the last four opening days. He was the first of the new six-man rotation that will be preparing for their new role as the season winds down.
Manager John Schneider spoke highly of the conversation detailing the move to the bullpen, saying Berrios handled the situation like a true veteran. With the addition of Trey Yesavage, who was stellar in his debut, there was an odd man out, and unfortunately for Berrios, he was the one chosen in the first round.
Handling It Like a Professional
For Berrios, he has been a starter since he entered the league in 2016, but after moving to a six-man rotation, a move needed to be made. While not making an appearance out of the bullpen in the 20-1 loss against the Royals, he warmed up during the middle innings, looking like a long-relief option after Max Scherzer failed to get out of the first inning.
"It's not comfortable, a guy who's had so many consecutive starts," Schneider said. "The position we're in now warrants some tough conversations at times, I feel like we just are trying to do what we can to win as many games as we can.
The Blue Jays are 89-65 and still looking for a spot in the playoffs and, more importantly, to lock up home-field advantage and the AL East. To get to where they want to be, that requires sacrifice, something Berrios will be called on to do first, but one that he has been receptive to as well.
"Had a long talk with him the other day, and he's a professional. There's a reason Jose Berrios is Jose Berrios, so as uncomfortable as it is, I think he gets it."
Berrios has the highest ERA of the last three years, currently a 4.06, and has the lowest number of strikeouts since the COVID-shortened season of 2020. Highlighted by his most recent appearance, allowing three runs in four innings without a strikeout against the Rays on Tuesday, a transition to the bullpen might help the 31-year-old find a resurgence.
While no one wants to be moved from their spot in the rotation, placing Berrios in the bullpen signals one thing to the rest of the team: Everyone has a part to do, whether it's what they have been asked of all season or a new task. They can only succeed from within.