Key Blue Jays Reliever Looks Sharp in First Injury Rehab Game
The Toronto Blue Jays sent one of their top relievers to the Florida Complex League to start his injury rehab on Monday.
Yimi Garcia, who has been out since May 24 with a right shoulder impingement, threw one inning with the FCL Blue Jays.
The FCL Blue Jays were the only affiliate in action in the U.S. on Monday. The rest of the system was off.
Garcia, a 34-year-old right-hander with nearly 10 years of MLB service time, dominated rookie-level hitters. He struck out all three hitters he faced.
Before the injury, Garcia pitched in 21 games and had a 0-2 record with a 3.15 ERA. He had 24 strikeouts and 10 walks in 20 innings.
Without him, Toronto has lacked an additional late-inning option to go with relievers like Jeff Hoffman, Brendon Little and Yariel Rodriguez.
The Blue Jays removed a late-inning option from their arsenal on Monday when they released Erik Swanson after designating him for assignment last week.
Per MLB.com, the Blue Jays are hopeful that Garcia could re-join them in late June. Given that he’s a reliever, he won’t need as much time to get stretched out as a starter.
The long-time reliever is in his second stint with the Blue Jays. He signed with the franchise in 2022 after he spent 2021 with the Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins. He spent two full seasons and part of a third with Toronto before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners at the deadline for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher Jacob Sharp.
Garcia spent most of the rest of the season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.
The Blue Jays signed him in the offseason, and he made the opening day roster before he was injured in May.
Garcia broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 after he was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.
For his career, Garcia is 22-31 with a 3.57 ERA in 435 appearances with one start. He has struck out 455 and walked 106 in 418.1 innings.
