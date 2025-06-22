Inside The Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Hitting Trends Show Offense is Built to Thrive at Home

Toronto is hard to beat at home, but they are struggling when they go on the road.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Jun 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is a dog fight for first place when one look at the American League East standings. Four teams have 40 wins and most are bunched with just a few games of first place, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

The difference between the Jays and the two teams ahead of them are their road records.

More News: This MLB Leading Stat Gives Toronto Blue Jays an Edge To Contend in Postseason

Entering Sunday's action the New York Yankees lead the division and were 21-16 on the road. The Tampa Bay Rays were second and were 16-12 on the road.

The Blue Jays however were 16-20 away from Rogers Center, but a robust 25-15 at home, which is keeping them in the hunt for the division title. 

More News: Blue Jays Bullpen Gets Major Boost With Long Awaited Return of Max Scherzer

The top batters this year for the Jays are Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Their hitting statistics show that their ability to generate offense and score runs is significantly better at home than on the road.

Most professional sports teams will play better at home. The difference for contenders and non-contenders is the ability to perform on the road and have a chance to win. 

More News: Toronto Blue Jays New Star Pitcher Suffers First Major Setback in Friday Night Loss

With the exception of Springer, the Blue Jays' top hitters are performing exceptionally better at home than on the road. Bichette is struggling the most when he leaves Rogers Center, as his OPS goes from .936 down to .566. 

Kirk, Springer, Bichette, and Guerrero make up for a total of 151 RBIs. Only 59 of those have come on the road. Guerrero has only driven in 10 runs away from home, but has 29 RBI back home.

Toronto has consistently gotten better as the season has progressed. The Blue Jays are right where they need to be to have a chance at their division title. But these hitting issues have to be addressed in order to close the gap on these teams who are over .500 when they leave their home field.

For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/News