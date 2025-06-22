Max Scherzer Confirms When He Will Return to Toronto Blue Jays Rotation
The Toronto Blue Jays are getting Max Scherzer back in the starting rotation. He confirmed it to reporters on Sunday.
As reported by Hazel Mae and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, Scherzer’s next start will be on Wednesday in Cleveland after he threw his bullpen on Sunday.
He threw between 30 and 40 pitches in that bullpen, his latest since he made his second injury rehab start for Toronto at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Scherzer said he’s ready but admitted there is a bit more to find out, and the only way to find out is to pitch.
"My stuff is fine," he said. "I'm trying everything I can to manage this (thumb) and make sure I can recover... There's no knowing, just have to get out there.”
Toronto has been down a starter since it lost Scherzer in March three innings into his first start with the Blue Jays. He gave up three hits and two runs while striking out one. Toronto put Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on March 30 and has used bullpen games and off days to fill in the gap left by his injury.
The 40-year-old was incredibly effective on Wednesday. He threw 75 pitches in 4.1 innings, which is the range Toronto hoped he would hit. Of those pitches, 48 of them were strikes. He allowed just one hit, with no runs and two walks. He also struck out eight.
In his first start with Buffalo the previous week, he pitched 4.1 innings. But he allowed four hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks while he struck out four. He also gave up a home run.
The injury to Bowden Francis — which landed him on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday — makes the need for Scherzer’s return a bit more acute. But the Blue Jays have coverage until he returns on Wednesday.
It’s just the latest injury for the future Baseball Hall of Famer, as he went through two injury-riddled seasons with the Texas Rangers, though he did return to help them win a World Series in 2023.
But the right teres major muscle injury he suffered in late 2023 led to a herniated disc, which led to other setbacks in 2024, including a pinched nerve that forced Scherzer to change his arm angle so he could pitch effectively.
The 18-year veteran has a career 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+. He’s also won two World Series rings, with the other coming with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
