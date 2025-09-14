Blue Jays Now Have a Staggering Number of Comeback Wins To Their Name
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an impressive 2025 campaign when it comes to their record and their overall team production. They found their footing following a disappointing 2024 season, as they now stand with an 86-62 record that puts them atop the American League East and the American League as a whole.
A playoff spot is all but locked in as of now, but the Blue Jays are looking to finish the year with momentum heading into October, which is something they are doing right now by going 7-3 record over their last 10 games.
Many of their wins, both recently and over the course of the year, have been in comeback fashion. The team's pitching staff has been hit or miss at times, which puts the hones on the offense to overcome a deficit to win a game.
Thankfully for them, that's something this lineup is quite adept at doing. And with their win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Toronto put together its 45th comeback win of the campaign and its fifth comeback in the ninth inning.
Considering they 86 wins on the year, that is an astounding mark since over half of their total victories have been by way of a comeback.
Where Does Toronto Rank Among MLB Teams in Comeback Wins This Year?
Across the entire MLB, the Blue Jays are No. 1 in comeback wins on the year with 45. The next closest is the Los Angeles Dodgers with 43 prior to their game on Saturday night. However, Toronto does not have the most ninth-inning comebacks on the season, as the Texas Rangers take those honors with seven as of now.
This is an extremely impressive number of wins being produced via comebacks, and while it would be preferable that the team shows signs of life earlier, it is at least positive that they are able to ovecome deficits and win games late.
In the postseason, starting the game off strong will help their case when it comes to winning the most important games of the year since take away the variance of late-game magic. But ultimately, if they win, they win, and that's what the Blue Jays have been doing virtually all season.
Continuing to build their lead at the top of the division will be crucial towards earning a first-round bye, so if all continues as it has been, they can maintain their current pace and secure the No. 1 seed.