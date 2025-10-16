Max Scherzer Will Make MLB Playoff History When He Takes Mound for Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a much-needed victory in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, 13-4. After dropping the first two games of the series at Rogers Centre, they will be looking to even things up on Thursday evening in Game 4.
Taking the mound for the Blue Jays will be veteran Max Scherzer. It is anyone’s guess how the 40-year-old will respond, last taking the mound on Sept. 24 and not performing well over the final month of the season.
Across 15 innings in four September starts, Scherzer had an ugly 10.20 ERA. It was a disappointing development, especially since he pitched so well in August.
In six starts, he threw 35 innings with a 3.34 ERA, looking like he would be a major contributor to the team down the stretch. Alas, that was not the case, as he was left off the roster for the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Added back to the mix for the ALCS, he will be starting a critical Game 4. No one would ever bet against the future Hall of Famer, but he could be on a very short leash, especially after Shane Bieber saved the bullpen and pitched six innings on Wednesday night.
Max Scherzer Set To Make MLB Postseason History With Blue Jays
Regardless of what happens on Thursday night with Scherzer, it will be a historic evening. When he takes the mound, it will mark the sixth different franchise that he has started a game for in the playoffs.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that will break a tie with David Wells for the most teams an individual has made a postseason start with in their career. Six will tie him with Wells, who had one as a relief pitcher, Kenny Lofton, Josh Donaldson and Fernandy Rodney for the most overall, regardless of position.
Scherzer has previously made starts in the playoffs for the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers. In his career, he has made 30 appearances, 25 of which have been starts, with a 3.78 ERA across 143 postseason innings with 171 strikeouts.
He has participated in the World Series three times and been a part of two championship-winning teams, with the Nationals in 2019 and Rangers in 2023. Toronto certainly hopes that he can bring some of that postseason success into his start on Thursday, looking to even the series up at two wins apiece.