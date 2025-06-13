MLB Insider Believes Blue Jays Are Strong Match for Diamondbacks' Star Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays have become strong contenders in the American League as they hold the top Wild Card spot with a 38-30 record and sit only 4.5 games back from the New York Yankees in the AL East.
While shortstop Bo Bichette has been seen as a strong trade chip, the Blue Jays have played themselves into buying rather than selling at the trade deadline.
They have the third-best wRC+ in baseball (121) since May.
In that same 38-game stretch, Toronto’s starting rotation has a 4.43 ERA that ranks No. 22 in the MLB.
That makes acquiring a starting pitcher a priority.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) sees them as a strong match for two of the Arizona Diamondbacks stars should they look to offload impending free agents Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
Gallen has been with the Diamondbacks since he was traded to them from the Miami Marlins in 2019, where he became a first-time All-Star in 2023 and helped Arizona reach the World Series.
He’s had a rougher start to his 2025 campaign through 14 starts. He carries a 5.15 ERA with 75 strikeouts to 36 walks in 80.1 innings pitched. His walks are the third-highest in the league.
A lot of players benefit from a change of scenery, however, and a midseason trade could spark a turnaround for Gallen.
He also has crucial playoff experience that would be valuable in the Blue Jays’ rotation.
So does Merrill Kelly, who was also a part of the 2023 World Series run.
While they lost to the Texas Rangers, Kelly was stellar in his four starts. He pitched a 2.25 ERA with 28 strikeouts to eight walks in 24 innings.
In Gallen’s six postseason starts, he posted a 4.54 ERA with 24 strikeouts to 14 walks in 33.2 innings pitched.
Kelly is also having a much stronger campaign this year in his 14 starts with a 3.18 ERA, 79 strikeouts to 21 walks and 82 innings pitched.
Kelly is on a two-year, $18 million deal with a club option of $7 million for 2025.
Gallen is a perfect rental candidate on a one-year, $13.5 million deal, but Kelly could be the better trade asset and fit for Toronto’s starting rotation.
