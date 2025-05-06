MLB Insider Hypothesizes Toronto Blue Jays Star Could Take Unique Approach To Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays put to rest any questions about whether or not Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would stick with the franchise long-term when they agreed to a massive 14-year, $500 million extension earlier in the season.
With him locked in, all of the attention will now turn to shortstop Bo Bichette, who is set to hit free agency after the season ends.
His situation is an intriguing one.
At the start of his career, he looked destined for greatness with two All-Star appearances in his first three seasons of playing 162-game campaigns; he debuted in 2019 for 46 games and then played only 29 games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
From 2021 through 2023, he cemented his status as one of the best young shortstops in the game. He appeared on the American League MVP ballot all three years, hitting at least 20 home runs and 30 doubles each time.
But, his production has slipped recently, clouding how much he could be worth on the open market.
2024 was injury plagued, and while he has been able to stay on the field in 2025, his lack of power has been concerning with only one home run in 155 plate appearances.
That could lead to Bichette seeking out a unique contract structure in free agency after the season, in the opinion of Jeff Passan of ESPN.
“Because he'll be a 28-year-old shortstop, Bichette can get nine figures. He also could opt for a short-term deal with opt-outs to maximize his opportunities to hit the market after a strong season,” Passan wrote.
It would make some sense to sign a deal with opt-outs and bet on himself returning to the form he showed in 2021-2023.
Prior to 2024, Bichette had recorded an OPS+ of at least 121 in every season of his Major League career. He had a 70 in 2024 and is barely above the league average at 102 this year.
Only 27 years old right now, he should have plenty of good years ahead of him.
If he wants to inch closer to the $200-300 million range he looked destined to get only a few years ago, he has to rediscover that power stroke.