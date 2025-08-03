Former MLB Exec Likes Moves Blue Jays Made To Upgrade Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this year, which put some pressure on the front office heading into the MLB trade deadline.
It is nice being a division leader heading into the All-Star break and at the end of July, but the real goal is to be in that spot once September ends and the MLB playoffs begin.
That is what the Blue Jays are hoping for, and they knew if they wanted to hold onto the top spot in the American League East, they had to make some moves to keep pace with the New York Yankees, who completed multiple deals to address their biggest needs.
Toronto did the same, mixing in some high-upside acquisitions along with bolstering their overall depth, both on the bench and pitching staff.
While there wasn’t a blockbuster trade made, such as acquiring Mitch Keller and David Bednar in a package from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Blue Jays accomplished what they set out to do, albeit on a lower tier than some expected.
Regardless, their team is better today than it was before the deadline, which has led to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) giving the team a “B” grade for the work they did.
Their acquisition of former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber was held in high regard by the former MLB executive, calling it “the best under-the-radar trade of the deadline.”
Currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, all reports indicate that Bieber has been throwing the ball incredibly well during his outings.
If he is anywhere close to the kind of pitcher he is capable of being, the Blue Jays are getting a massive upgrade for their rotation alongside Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer.
The bullpen also received a nice boost with the additions of Seranthony Dominguez and Louis Varland from the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins, respectively.
Dominguez has some late-game and closing experience, providing John Schneider with another option in high-leverage situations, with Joff Hoffman’s production being on a roller coaster with ebbs and flows.
Varland, who is under team control in through 2030 and leads the AL in appearances in 2025, provides the team with a reliable workhorse with a 1.98 ERA.
Also acquired from the Twins was first baseman Ty France, who provides a solid bat to the bench unit.
In a pinch, he can help out at second base and third base, having 379 and 397 defensive innings of experience under his belt.
Overall, Toronto did well addressing immediate needs without mortgaging much of their future.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.