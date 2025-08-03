Blue Jays' Newest Addition Dazzles in First Rehab Start Since Being Traded
As the Toronto Blue Jays finish up their series against the Kansas City Royals, a newly acquired player was making his debut for the team in the minors.
At the trade deadline, one of the top moves that the Blue Jays made was to acquire Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.
More News: Blue Jays Activate All-Star Catcher From Injured List for Finale Against Royals
The price to acquire the former American League Cy Young award winner wasn’t cheap. The Blue Jays sent one of their top prospects, Khal Stephen, to the Guardians in exchange for what might just be a couple of months of Bieber.
While the right-hander has the potential to be a game-changer for Toronto, the move does come with some risk. Bieber hasn’t started a game in the Majors since the very beginning of 2024.
Recovering from Tommy John surgery isn’t black and white, with some pitchers struggling to regain their form from before the operation.
More News: Blue Jays Newest Star Pitcher Set to Continue Rehab Assignment This Weekend
For Bieber, he has been impressive in his rehab starts with the Guardians, and he looked good for the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.
In the start, the right-hander went five innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out six. The impressive number of strikes that Bieber was able to throw is a great sign that he is feeling comfortable.
Furthermore, as he continues to work his way back, going five innings and throwing 62 pitches indicates that he could be getting closer to a full workload.
More News: Breaking Down Sneaky Good Addition of Louis Varland for Blue Jays
While the Blue Jays will be careful with the right-hander, they do need him to get to the Majors soon.
If Bieber can pitch like the former Cy Young award winner that he is, Toronto could have a Game 1 starter in the right-hander.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.