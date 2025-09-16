Re-Signing Star Slugger Will Be Biggest Offseason Decision for Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have started to heat up a bit of late and have created some separation in the American League East once again. With just two weeks left in the season, it appears that the Blue Jays will be the division champions.
Even though the team is starting to heat up now, things got a bit dicey there for a little while. The New York Yankees were able to win a recent series against Toronto, and the lead in the AL East was quickly disappearing. However, the Blue Jays have been able to turn things around of late and are now starting to heat up.
With October baseball right around the corner, the time to build some momentum is now, and that is exactly what Toronto is doing. They currently have the best record in the AL, and the playoffs might be running through them if they can keep it up.
While the team will be focused on success in October, they do have some looming decisions to make this coming winter that could impact the team for years to come. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Blue Jays’ biggest offseason decision being whether or not to re-sign star slugger Bo Bichette.
Will Toronto Keep Bo Bichette?
This past winter, the main goal for the Blue Jays was to retain their star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Even though that goal wasn't accomplished as quickly as the team wanted to, they got a deal done and will have their star for years to come.
The other young star that came up with Guerrero and has been an important part of the franchise has been Bichette. Unfortunately, the 2024 campaign was a disaster for the young slugger, with injuries derailing his campaign.
Due to the struggles, there was some speculation that the team might have considered moving him over the winter, but fortunately, that didn't happen. This season, the slugger has once again performed like an All-Star, and that is good with it being a contract year.
Bichette is set to hit the open market as one of the best sluggers available and could be receiving offers in the $200 million range. Toronto isn’t shy when it comes to spending money on players, but anything can happen when a player tests free agency.
It should certainly be a top priority for the Blue Jays to keep their talented infielder this winter, but it’s never simple once other teams can talk to him as well. The combination of Bichette and Guerrero has been great for the franchise, and it would be ideal to keep the duo together long-term.