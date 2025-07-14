Rival Executives Gearing Up for Blue Jays To Be Aggressive at MLB Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays entered the All-Star break in first place of the AL East, two games ahead of the New York Yankees.
That's not a position many thought the Blue Jays would be in based on how the season began. But things finally clicked for the group prior to the summer months, and they were able to ride a red-hot stretch into their new reality.
Maintaining it is going to be key.
Toronto has been streaky for the better part of the year, so not letting up and keeping their foot on the gas pedal will be required if they are going to win the division for the first time since 2015.
That mentality could cause the Blue Jays' front office to be aggressive ahead of the upcoming trade deadline with some clear weak spots on the roster. And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, other executives around the league are gearing up that to be the case.
"GMs believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993," the insider reported.
Starting pitching is an area that's going to be circled.
Plenty of names have been floated as possible targets, with Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen being someone they reportedly will go after if he's made available.
Toronto's window lends itself to allowing them to be aggressive.
They have plenty of expiring contracts coming off the books after the season, and because of injuries that have taken place this year, some of the young players have performed well during their opportunities, which gives the front office a better idea about who they can put around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. going forward.
Pushing their chips into the center of the table seems to be the strategy for the Blue Jays this year, so it should be an interesting few weeks to close out July.
