Blue Jays Select JoJo Parker With Eighth Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
After some chaos near the top of the first round, the Toronto Blue Jays have selected shortstop JoJo Parker out of Purvis High School in Mississippi with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
Parker is a well-rounded prep school shortstop who was projected to go somewhere around this spot. He has a twin brother, Jacob, who is an outfielder and is also expected to be picked at some point on Day 1.
Both brothers are committed to playing college ball with the hometown Mississippi State Bulldogs, but at least one of them will no longer be making that trip.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.
Parker, who is 18 years old right now and turns 19 early in August, already has a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He has a nice lefty swing and can play up the middle.
There isn't one specific thing that stands out about Parker's game, but there also isn't much to dislike. This is a kid who could end up as 20/20 player as an infield in The Show.
More News: Blue Jays Bolster Pipeline With Prep Shortstop in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The main thing the Blue Jays will be looking to improve with Parker is his exit velocities.
While he already flashes nice power potential, there is still plenty of room to grow.
More News: Athletics Disgruntled Starter Named Realistic Trade Target for Blue Jays
Other top Toronto prospects at shortstop include Arjun Nimmala, Josh Kasevich and Cristopher Polanco. There are now two premium prospects up the middle, one of whom will need to move at some point.
With Parker, Nimmala and Trey Yesavage, the future is already coming into focus.
That is fun for a team that already sits atop the AL East heading into the All-Star break this year.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.