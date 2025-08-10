Shane Bieber’s Upcoming Blue Jays Debut May Expand Starting Rotation
The Toronto Blue Jays traded for Cleveland starter Shane Bieber to pitch in their rotation this year. He’s nearly ready.
Bieber pitched in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, as he pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, two runs and one walk against six strikeouts. Toronto is committed to giving him one more rehab start.
Bieber had Tommy John surgery in 2024. The Blue Jays, naturally, want to be cautious. He has a $16 million player option for 2026 and he’s a potential future investment for Toronto. Plus, the 2020 Cy Young winner should be a great fit for the rotation.
But his return won’t necessarily mean the Blue Jays will subtract a starter to make room.
Blue Jays Consider Six-Man Rotation
Per SportsNet’s Shi Davidi, Blue Jays manager John Schnider said that a six-man rotation is a “definite possibility” when Bieber is ready.
“It's a definite possibility that we do that for 10 days or two weeks,” he added. “But haven't finalized it.”
The Blue Jays have a rotation that includes Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt and Eric Lauer. Bieber, Bowden Francis and Alex Manoah are on the 60-day injured list. Manoah is on a rehab assignment. He is also working back from elbow surgery.
Most teams choose to stick to a five-man rotation. Most pitchers prefer it. But the Blue Jays have good reason to give it a chance.
Gausman, Berríos and Bassitt have been a consistent 1-2-3 rotation all season. Scherzer’s velocity is as good as it has been in two years. Lauer has been a grinder in the back end of the rotation since Francis went on the IL.
Toronto will want to be cautious with Bieber. Giving him an extra day of rest — which he’s getting during his minor league rehab stint right now — would allow him to ease back into a starting role as the Blue Jays start a stretch run to the playoffs.
Fitting Bieber In
Since Bieber’s last start was Friday, his next start could be on Wednesday for Buffalo. He’s pitched on either six or seven days of rest between rehab starts, so Thursday is also possible.
If Bieber pitchers on Thursday, he could be available as early as Aug. 19 against Pittsburgh. From that point, the Blue Jays have three consecutive Thursdays off, followed by a Monday off day on Sept. 8.
Toronto could use a six-man rotation, combined with the off days to ease Bieber in and give all of its starters a chance to get additional rest for the final three weeks of the season.
