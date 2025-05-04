Should Toronto Blue Jays Promote Dominant Top Pitching Prospect Now?

Trey Yesavage (@BlueJays) spins a 💎 for the Single-A @DunedinBlueJays!



6 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 8 K



The outing marks the first time that MLB's No. 84 prospect has completed six innings. Yesavage ups his strikeout total to 28 in his past 15 2/3 frames. pic.twitter.com/XitM3XWpHP