Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Dominates Yankees Prospects in Latest Start
Trey Yesavage was one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers last year, and he’s not stopping in his early games with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto selected the East Carolina product No. 20 overall last July, believing he could be a future part of their starting rotation. Even with his immensely accomplished college pedigree, the Blue Jays have opted to start the 21-year-old right-hander at Class-A Dunedin.
The rest of the Florida State Leagues wishes the Blue Jays would promote him now.
On Saturday against the New York Yankees’ Tampa Tarpons, he rolled through a lineup of young Yankees prospects. In 4.2 innings he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk while he struck out 10.
Plus, it was the second straight game in which Yesavage took a perfect game into the fifth inning and struck out 10 hitters.
He’s started four games at Dunedin, and after a slow start he has a 3.12 ERA with 28 strikeouts and eight walks in 17.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .153 off him. Entering the season he was Toronto’s No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
While Yesavage hasn’t been involved in a decision, there’s every reason to believe his first professional win is coming soon. The bigger question is when the Blue Jays will feel right about promoting him to High-A Vancouver, which is the next rung in their minor league system.
Yesavage was a three-year star at East Carolina before the Blue Jays made him their No. 20 overall pick last summer. He was a semifinalist for two of baseball’s major overall awards — the Golden Spikes and the Dick Howser — and was a finalist for the College Baseball Foundation national pitcher of the year.
He was also named a first-team all-American by six different national outlets, was named to the NCAA Tournament’s Greenville regional all-tournament team and the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year
He was one of college baseball’s best pitchers last season, as he finished 11-1 in 15 starts for the Pirates, with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He also held batters to a .154 average. He also tied both the ECU and AAC record for most strikeouts in a season.