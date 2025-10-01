Who Should Blue Jays Start Opening Game of ALDS Series on Saturday?
The Toronto Blue Jays took care of business on Sunday to close the regular season which clinched their division title and gave them the week off. While eight other teams are battling it out in the wild card round this week, the Blue Jays will play two intrasquad scrimmages to prepare.
This is a huge advantage in many aspects, but especially with the pitching staff. Manager John Schneider can pick whoever he wants to step onto the mound for the first game as each of his starters will be well-rested.
The Blue Jays offense has been the talk this season, but the pitching staff has been solid. The suspense is growing as to who will get the call in the opener as Toronto has a few great arms to choose from.
A Look at the Blue Jays Starting Rotation
The Blue Jays ability to lock down the division did more than just give them the week off, it secured home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs. The Blue Jays have a few standouts in their rotation when it comes to starts at at Rogers Centre, but one is more noticeable than the others — right-hander Chris Bassitt.
Bassitt has been used as the starting pitcher in 16 games at Rogers Centre this season and he is a perfect 8-0 in games where he drew the decision. He is one of two starters with more than 100 strikeouts at home (trailing only Kevin Gausman) as the only starter to post an ERA under 3.00 in Toronto.
Gausman has been the rotation's ace, but he is 5-5 in his starts at home, with the same amount of starts as Bassitt. He has struggled recently at Rogers Centre. His last two outings have both been in Toronto and in just over nine innings he has had 17 hits and eight earned runs.
Trey Yesavage is a noteworthy rookie. It is unlikely he takes the mound in this opener. But after he won his first Major League game with incredibly high stakes a few days ago, he's earned the chance to be considered.
The Blue Jays will know by Thursday if they'll face the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox, but preparations are underway. Toronto will put whoever they think is their best chance to take Game 1 as it will be a huge swing of momentum. Bassitt looks like the front runner, but we will have to wait and see.