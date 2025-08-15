Surge From Blue Jays Superstar Has Him Inching Closer To Past MVP Form
The Toronto Blue Jays continue to roll through the 2025 season and are tied for the best record in the American League at 71 wins entering play on Friday.
Part of the team's success stems from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the face of the franchise and cornerstone member of the offense, continuing to be one of the league's best hitters since the All-Star break.
While the season has over a month left as Guerrero attempts to replicate the numbers he put up in 2024, the second-generation star is on a hot streak like no other.
Swinging A Hot Stick
It's no secret he is one of the best offensive players in the MLB when everything is clicking for him. Much of the Blue Jays' success resides in the slugger kick-starting their offense.
He's not come up short in doing that since games resumed after the Midsummer Classic.
Currently owning a .375 average, 1.146 OPS and eight home runs in the second half, Guerrero seems to have found his stride at the plate after a pedestrian first half.
His first-half numbers weren't bad by any means, with a slash line of .277/.384/.434, but since the break, the All-Star has gone nuts at the plate and has improved his average to .300 on the season.
He has been the third-best hitter in the league since his return to play, trailing only Michael Harris II and Shea Langeliers in batting average. But more critical for the success of Toronto, he has more walks than those two players combined.
It's also been a welcome sight for fans that Guerrero's power seems to be back, hitting eight home runs in July that was nearly the same amount (12) he hit in the first half of the year.
Nearly Back To MVP Form
Getting Guerrero back to his 2021 form, when he finished second in AL MVP voting, has long been the goal.
This season, if he can continue this streak, his numbers could be eerily similar in every department but the longball.
He's already walked 69 times this year, two more than he finished with in 2023 and only three shy of his total last season. Due to that, his on-base percentage currently sits higher than what he finished with in the 2024 campaign, when he finished sixth in AL MVP voting.
With more than six weeks left in the regular season, it's not a stretch to say the Blue Jays' cornerstone could keep up the pace he's currently on and carry that momentum into the playoffs.