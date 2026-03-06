Blue Jays Superstar Ranked as Top Player on Stacked WBC Roster

Fox Sports ranked Team Dominican Republic's roster prior to the World Baseball Classic, and Toronto Blue Jays fans will be thrilled with the outcome. On a team starring Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and other MLB superstars, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the top-ranked player.

Coming off what some Toronto fans may call a down year in production, this high honor is well deserved. The Blue Jays' star first baseman produced the third-highest fWAR season of his career, and his second-highest walk rate.

It was a far cry from a replica of the monster 2021 campaign, but Guerrero still made the midsummer classic last season and led Toronto to the World Series.

This feat is impressive for anyone, especially going up against the stacked Dominican Republic roster. You may recall that he was originally scheduled to play for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 WBC, but a slight knee injury caused him to miss the tournament due to caution.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Part of Loaded Dominican Republic Roster

If he had played, it would have been with a few of these guys who participated that year. Even without playing with them, Guerrero surely knows how stacked this list truly is.

The next three players all have a case for the No. 1 spot, and with the way his last three seasons have gone, it's mildly surprised not to see Soto in the top spot. Soto smashed 43 bombs last season, a career high, while he drove in 105 runs and led baseball in walks (127) and the National League in stolen bases (38).

After the mediocre first half of his season, Soto almost posted the most under-the-radar 40/40 season ever. Despite the drama and incredible production, Fox gave Guerrero the nod at No. 1

Third on the list is Sánchez, who broke out in 2025. It's hard to compare a pitcher to Guerrero, but his history likely kept him at No. 3 on the list. Sánchez produced an 8.0 fWAR with a 2.50 ERA and fell just short of winning the National League Cy Young award.

Next is Rodriguez, who posted one of his best seasons in 2025. The All-Star hit 32 homers, drove in 95 runs, stole 30 bases, and produced a 6.8 fWAR. Incredible production from the Mariners All-Star.

All the production from the players ranked behind him proves how good Guerrero truly is. To be at the top of the mountain, leading the team in the Dominican Republic, with this kind of firepower, is incredible.