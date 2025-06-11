Toronto Blue Jays Balancing Explosive Hitting and Late Game Rallies
The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a tear in their last 30 games as they continue to climb the rankings of the American League East Division.
They have climbed within give games of the New York Yankees as of June 10 after posting an MLB best 20-10 record in their past 30 games (10-2 in their last 12) according to their official X account.
That impressive record is not the only statistic they are leading in throughout the past month. They took to social media to brag, rightfully so.
The Blue Jays also lead the Majors with 100 extra-base hits and a .313 average with runners in scoring position.
Toronto also leads the American League with the most comeback wins this season with 20, thanks to their ability to perform in crucial moments, such as when they have runners on base.
The Blue Jays have been led by the explosive batting of their catcher, Alejandro Kirk. He currently leads the MLB in three categories when he has two strikes: batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.
He has 29 RBIs and four home runs on 60 hits this season. His overall average with .316 with an on-base percentage of .361. He is hitting well above his career batting average of .270, putting him position for an All-Star Game berth. Kirk had four hits in Toronto's 5-4 series-opening win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
The Cardinals and Blue Jays wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday. After an off-day for travel, Toronto will face the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game set in Philly. The Blue Jays finally return home for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks starting on June 17.
For More Bliue Jays Coverage, Head to Blue Jays On SI