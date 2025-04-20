Toronto Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Carving Up Hitters in Minor Leagues
The Toronto Blue Jays have far from what is considered to be one of baseball's best farm systems, ranking near the bottom of the league on most lists.
While they may not have the top to bottom depth full of elite talent like some of their most hated rivals, they do have a couple of names at the top who could prove to be absolute stars at the next level.
That conversation largely revolves around one of their two top-100 prospects in right-handed pitcher and 2024 first round selection Trey Yesavage.
The former East Carolina star has a big arm which the Blue Jays hope can anchor their rotation for years to come.
Though the 21-year-old and recent draft pick is not expected to make his big league debut until next year at the absolute earliest, he has his career off to the right start in Low-A Dunedin.
On Saturday night, Yesavage simply overpowered the opposition with 10 strikeouts in just five innings along with no walks. Though he gave up three runs and still has some work to do in terms of harnessing his elite arsenal, the right-hander is well on his way.
Keegan Matheson of MLB.com offered an extremely optimistic opinion on what Yesavage's quick development could mean.
"Watching back through it, he was overwhelming hitters at points with the fastball-curve combo," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "He’s still settling in as a pro, but he’s way too good for Single-A. Won’t be there long."
Through three starts so far, Yesavage has posted an ERA of 2.84 and 1.11 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched.
After walking six over the first two starts, clearly the accuracy was more there on Saturday as Yesavage went walk-free.
If Matheson is correct and Yesavage is bound to climb the ladder quicker than expected, it could spell tremendous things for the immediate future of the Toronto rotation.
As someone who is still a very young player and drafted last year, traditionally it would take a pitcher several full seasons at least to get to the Major League level.
This would place the righty making his debut sometime in 2027 if everything went according to plan.
In Yesavage's case however, a quick developing arm and an ability to command his stuff which is very clearly elite, it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to push to be a major factor in the race for next season's Opening Day roster.