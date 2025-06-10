Toronto Blue Jays' Max Scherzer on Track for First Injury Rehab Start
Toronto Blue Jays fans may want to buy tickets for Friday’s game at Triple-A Buffalo. It sounds like Max Scherzer might finally pitch in a live game again.
According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Toronto intends to send Scherzer to start for the Bison in a rehab game against Columbus on Friday, assuming his recovery stays on track.
Sportsnet reported late Sunday that Scherzer threw a 50-pitch simulated game. The fact that Schneider is committing to a rehab game means that the 40-year-old came out of the simulated game feeling good.
More news: Toronto Blue Jays Call Up Veteran Starter After Minnesota Twins Loss
Next Steps in Max Scherzer’s Return to Toronto Blue Jays
The Sportsnet report indicated that there is a step for Scherzer to take before the rehab game and that is to throw a side session as if he’s an active part of the rotation. Side sessions are typical between starts.
Assuming he emerges from the side session with no setbacks and throws in the rehab start with no issues, Schneider said that Scherzer would need at least one more rehab start before Toronto would consider activating him.
Toronto put him on the 15-day injured list on March 30 after his season debut with right thumb inflammation.
More news: Watch: Blue Jays Prospect Rafael Sanchez Finish Off Complete Game No-Hitter
In that one game, he lasted just three innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out one.
It’s just the latest injury for the future Baseball Hall of Famer, as he went through two injury-riddled seasons with the Texas Rangers, though he did return to help them win a World Series in 2023.
But the right teres major muscle injury he suffered in late 2023 led to a herniated disc, which led to other setbacks in 2024, including a pinched nerve that forced Scherzer to change his arm angle so he could pitch effectively.
More news: Will Toronto Blue Jays Risk Losing All-Star Slugger in Free Agency?
The 18-year veteran has a career 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+. He’s also won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series rings, with the other coming with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
Without him, the Blue Jays have had to make do without a starter they thought would be a fourth or fifth starter in a rotation led by Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. Toronto just called up free-agent signee Spencer Turnbull from Buffalo, but Jose Berrios drew the start for the Blue Jays against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
For More Blue Jays Coverage, Check Out Blue Jays On SI