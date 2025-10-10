Toronto Blue Jays May Regret These Player Deals by 2027
It is never too early to look at what the Toronto Blue Jays are going to be paying their players in 2027, especially with the looming free agency. Certainly, the team will be looking to lockdown Bo Bichette to a long-term contract when the year is done, and that could change the overall picture.
The Blue Jays are making a beautiful run in the postseason and will look to maintain that momentum going into next season and beyond. There are some heavy contracts coming up with not just one player, but three: second baseman Andrés Giménez, outfielder Anthony Santander, and starting pitcher José Berríos.
Three Contracts Not Fitting to the Player
Andrés Giménez- Giménez is only in his sixth season in the majors and first with the Blue Jays. The Jays acquired him in the offseason last year in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Spencer Horwitz and a prospect.
The 27-year-old was used in 101 games this season as he spent a good amount of time on the injured list. He had arguably one of his worst offensive showcases of his career. His OPS did not reach .600 by the end of the year, with an on-base percentage of only .285.
Next year, he will be owed $15.6 million, and then from '27-'29, that number increases to $23.6 million annually. When '30 rolls around, the outfielder will have a $20 million club option or $2.5 million buyout.
Anthony Santander - Santander is a similar story, a ninth-year player in the majors and first with the Blue Jays. Toronto signed him during free agency last year rejecting the offer from his former team, the Baltimore Orioles. He signed a five-year $92.5M contract.
Santander wasn't able to step on the field in more than 57 games during the regular season as he spent even more time on the injured list. His year is easily one the worst that he has had in his career with a .175 batting average to go with a .294 slugging percentage.
José Berríos- Berríos is a veteran pitcher who has already been on Toronto's roster for the last 4.5 seasons. He had a respectable season with a 9-5 record, but his ERA was over 4.00 this year.
Berríos will have a two-year $48M player option that begins in '27 which puts the icing on the cake for the '27 payouts that are going to be required for the Blue Jays. Hopefully, one of these is not going to keep the team from signing Bichette as he needs to stay in their uniforms.