Toronto Blue Jays Promoting Highly Rated Pitching Prospect to Majors
The Toronto Blue Jays are not showing any signs of slowing down.
In the wee hours of the morning after sweeping the New York Yankees and claiming first place in the American League East, the Blue Jays were reported by Yordano Carmona of Pelota Cubana USA to be selecting the contract of a top-30 prospect.
Right-handed starting pitcher Lazaro Estrada is getting the call up for what would be his MLB debut.
The 26-year-old Cuban is rated by MLB Pipeline as a Top 30 prospect in the organization at No. 25 and he has seven years of minor league experience.
Estrada has not been quite as dominant in his jump to Triple-A in 2025 as he was last year across High-A and Double-A as well as this past fall in the Arizona Fall League. But the numbers are not horrible either,
In 15 starts for Buffalo this year, Estrada has pitched to a 4.75 ERA and 1.368 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched. In the AFL last season, he had a 3.86 ERA in four appearances with a 0.943 WHIP alongside an impressive 19 strikeouts in 11.2 innings.
With numerous injuries in the starting rotation, Estrada is likely going to get a chance to prove he is capable of being a back-end rotation option for what is looking like a possibly special season.
Estrada may be looking at limited opportunity here as a fill in, but nonetheless if he is able to prove his value, he will be a name to keep an eye on here the rest of the way.
